Howard Co. Police Chief Myers to retire

Howard County Police Chief Lisa Myers is retiring at the end of November, County Executive Calvin Ball said in a statement Wednesday.

Ball praised Myers’ commitment to keeping “our community safe and ensure our residents feel safe” since she was appointed in the Maryland county in February 2019.

“Her commitment to community policing and efforts to bring more transparency to our police force has reinforced our Department’s reputation as one of the best in the Nation. We will certainly miss her and her leadership but wish Chief the best in her retirement,” Ball said in the statement.

According to the county, Myers oversaw reductions in violent crimes and property crimes, including aggravated assaults, robberies, human trafficking, burglaries and auto theft.

“We have seen a decrease in most major crime categories over the last few years,” Myers said. “I have felt fortunate to lead an agency so committed to safety, integrity, equity and a sense of security for all of the people we serve in Howard County. Nothing has made me more proud over the last three decades than being a part of this organization and I know we have set a path for continued great success.”

Myers is a 31-year veteran of the Howard County Police Department. She first retired in 2018 but returned to become chief the next year. Ball appointed her as the first African American and first woman as chief of police in Howard County. She retires Nov. 30.

Information about an interim police chief will be coming in the following weeks, the county said.