Local Elections: In Virginia, GOP finds new playbook | Va. election results | Va. city, county results | Education fight a winning message in Va. | Md. election results
Home » Howard County, MD News » Howard Co. Police Chief…

Howard Co. Police Chief Myers to retire

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

November 3, 2021, 10:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Howard County Police Chief Lisa Myers is retiring at the end of November, County Executive Calvin Ball said in a statement Wednesday.

Ball praised Myers’ commitment to keeping “our community safe and ensure our residents feel safe” since she was appointed in the Maryland county in February 2019.

“Her commitment to community policing and efforts to bring more transparency to our police force has reinforced our Department’s reputation as one of the best in the Nation. We will certainly miss her and her leadership but wish Chief the best in her retirement,” Ball said in the statement.

According to the county, Myers oversaw reductions in violent crimes and property crimes, including aggravated assaults, robberies, human trafficking, burglaries and auto theft.

“We have seen a decrease in most major crime categories over the last few years,” Myers said. “I have felt fortunate to lead an agency so committed to safety, integrity, equity and a sense of security for all of the people we serve in Howard County. Nothing has made me more proud over the last three decades than being a part of this organization and I know we have set a path for continued great success.”

Myers is a 31-year veteran of the Howard County Police Department. She first retired in 2018 but returned to become chief the next year. Ball appointed her as the first African American and first woman as chief of police in Howard County. She retires Nov. 30.

Information about an interim police chief will be coming in the following weeks, the county said.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GSA sets goals to shrink federal office space post-COVID, but needs to address maintenance backlog

DoD adds new protections from minor infractions for military sexual assault victims reporting crimes

DoD IT agency gets chief data office to help shift toward automated cybersecurity

Congress troubled by deteriorating morale among employees using new VA EHR

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up