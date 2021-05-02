2 arrested with loaded ‘ghost gun’ in Howard Co. high school parking lot

Two people with a loaded "ghost gun" were arrested Monday in the parking lot of Long Reach High School in Columbia, Maryland, according to Howard County police.

Rashad Rudder-Watkins, 18, of Elkridge and Katherine Mejia, 20, of Glenarden have been charged with multiple firearms violations, including having a gun on school property.

Police said they got a 911 call at 9:25 a.m. from Mejia, who said Rudder-Watkins wouldn’t get out of her car and that he was armed.

A Howard County officer inside the school responded. He and other responding officers found an illegal, loaded “ghost gun” — an untraceable gun with no serial number that’s put together from separate pieces that can be bought online — inside the vehicle glovebox, according to authorities.

In a release, police noted that there are no school resource officers in county schools.