Howard Co. warns against ineligible people trying to get the coronavirus vaccine

Nick Iannelli | @NickWTOP

January 1, 2021, 7:02 AM

Some Marylanders who are not eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine are trying to get it anyway, according to health officials in Howard County.

“The health department is currently focused on providing vaccine for first responders and healthcare providers with direct patient care responsibilities in private clinics,” county health officials said on Twitter.


But some of those people in the eligible category who have received private links to register for a vaccination have gone on to share their links with family members, friends and colleagues who have tried to make appointments for themselves.

“These unauthorized appointments take a critical spot from a first responder or frontline healthcare worker,” said Howard County health officials.

The officials said that people who received a registration link from a friend or colleague, instead of receiving notification from the Howard County Health Department, should not register because it would be a waste of time.

“Your appointment will not be honored,” the health department warned, saying unauthorized appointments are slowing the overall effort to distribute the vaccine.

According to the latest numbers from the Maryland Health Department, about 42,000 people have received the vaccine across the state so far. That is less than 1% of the state’s population.

