Gravel spill slows southbound travel on I-95 near Baltimore

Southbound drivers on Interstate 95 near Elkridge, Maryland, are dealing with heavy delays after a crash between two trucks spilled gravel over the roadway early Wednesday morning.

Maryland State Police said a pickup truck and a dump truck were involved in a crash the southbound travel lanes of I-95 before Md. Route 100/Exit 43 shortly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The driver of the pickup truck was transported to shock trauma with serious injuries.

All southbound lanes reopened around 8 a.m. after crews cleared the crash to the right shoulder. A traffic cam operated by the Maryland Department of Transportation had showed a large gravel spill near the center of the roadway:

As of 8:15 a.m. the WTOP Traffic Center reports southbound travelers should expect residual delays stretching almost five miles past the Baltimore Beltway.

Below is a map of the area: