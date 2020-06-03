3 killed in I-95 crash in Howard County

Three people are dead after a car struck a tree Thursday afternoon on Interstate 95 in Howard County, Maryland.

First responders arrived on the scene around 3:15 p.m. in the Elkridge area. Maryland State Police said the car was driving northbound on the interstate, lost control and hit a tree in the median.

The car was overturned and all three passengers in the car were killed.

Police are looking into what caused the crash.

There are delays; at this time, northbound traffic is heavy and slow beyond the Laurel exits from the Howard County rest area toward the statewide crash team north of Route 175.

Because of the traffic jam on the interstate, WTOP’s Dave Dildine said the traffic center is also seeing heavier northbound workaround traffic on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway through Laurel and past Fort Meade.

The investigation will take time, but their focus appears to be on the left half of the mainline and median, and two right lanes have been getting by most of the time.

Police have intermittently held northbound traffic and delays are slowly building.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine contributed to this report.