Home » Howard County, MD News » Police offer $5K reward…

Police offer $5K reward for info in deadly Howard County shooting

Rob Woodfork

May 1, 2020, 4:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Howard County police are offering a reward for information on a deadly shooting in Columbia, Maryland, early Friday morning.

Shortly after midnight, police were called to the intersection of Governor Warfield Parkway and Twin Rivers Road for a report of a fight with shots fired.

Anthony Tayvon McNeil, 24, of Baltimore, suffered multiple gunshot wounds nearby, in a parking in the 10200 block of Nightmist Court. He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police are asking residents in the area with doorbell cameras to check their videos between 11
p.m. and 12:30 a.m for any activity that may be related to the incident.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is eligible for a $5,000 reward, police said. Call (410) 313-STOP, or email the tip to HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Below is a map of the area where McNeil was fatally shot.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up