Police offer $5K reward for info in deadly Howard County shooting

Howard County police are offering a reward for information on a deadly shooting in Columbia, Maryland, early Friday morning.

Shortly after midnight, police were called to the intersection of Governor Warfield Parkway and Twin Rivers Road for a report of a fight with shots fired.

Anthony Tayvon McNeil, 24, of Baltimore, suffered multiple gunshot wounds nearby, in a parking in the 10200 block of Nightmist Court. He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police are asking residents in the area with doorbell cameras to check their videos between 11

p.m. and 12:30 a.m for any activity that may be related to the incident.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is eligible for a $5,000 reward, police said. Call (410) 313-STOP, or email the tip to HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Below is a map of the area where McNeil was fatally shot.