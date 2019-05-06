A woman was fatally beaten and a man was critically injured inside a Columbia, Maryland, apartment over the weekend. Police want to hear from anyone who heard or saw anything in the area late Saturday and early Sunday.

Police are offering a reward for information about a homicide and assault in Columbia, Maryland, over the weekend.

Howard County police said they went to an apartment Sunday evening on Spiral Cut after concerned family members asked them to check on the occupants. Officers found 36-year-old Amanda Harris dead and 42-year-old William Webb critically hurt. Both had suffered blunt force trauma.

Police have no motive in the case. The apartment was secure when they arrived, and it’s not clear if the suspect or suspects knew the victims.

Investigators are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information. They especially want to hear from anyone who heard or saw anything in the area during the overnight hours late Saturday into early Sunday.

If you have any information regarding the crime, call Howard County police at 410-313-STOP or email your tip to HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

