1 dead, another seriously injured in Columbia apartment complex

By Zeke Hartner May 5, 2019 11:06 pm 05/05/2019 11:06pm
A woman was found dead and a man seriously injured inside an apartment building in Columbia, Maryland, on Sunday.

According to Howard County police, concerned family members reached out to police around 5:43 p.m. and asked that they perform a wellness check on people living in an apartment complex on the 8800 block of Spiral Cut.

When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman dead at the scene and a 42-year-old man suffering from injuries that police called “significant.”

The man was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Howard County police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Topics:
columbia crime death investigation homicide Howard County, MD News Local News Maryland News Zeke Hartner
