1 dead, another seriously injured in Columbia apartment complex

Howard County police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead and a man seriously injured inside an apartment building in Columbia, Maryland, on Sunday.

A woman was found dead and a man seriously injured inside an apartment building in Columbia, Maryland, on Sunday.

According to Howard County police, concerned family members reached out to police around 5:43 p.m. and asked that they perform a wellness check on people living in an apartment complex on the 8800 block of Spiral Cut.

When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman dead at the scene and a 42-year-old man suffering from injuries that police called “significant.”

The man was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Howard County police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.