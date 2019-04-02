2 men arrested after 2 Howard County home invasions

Howard County police have arrested two men and charged them in a pair of armed home invasions in Columbia, Maryland.

Timothy Branch, 24, of Millersville, and Terrance Peterson, 37, of Elkridge, are charged with two counts each of home invasion, armed robbery, burglary and firearm violations, police said in a statement Thursday.

The duo are charged in two break-ins: one on Quarry Bridge Court on March 17, in which they’re accused of being part of a masked, armed group that broke in through the basement, assaulted the people in the house, and stole cash and two guns; the other, on April 16 on Cobblefield Drive, when two armed men with their faces covered are said to have assaulted a man in his residence and stole sneakers, electronics and cash.

No one was seriously hurt in either case. Police said they arrested the two suspects shortly after the second incident and found some of the stolen items in their homes.

They’re being held at the Howard County Detention Center without bond.

