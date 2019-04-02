202
Home » Howard County, MD News » 2 men arrested after…

2 men arrested after 2 Howard County home invasions

By Rick Massimo April 18, 2019 1:29 pm 04/18/2019 01:29pm
Share

Howard County police have arrested two men and charged them in a pair of armed home invasions in Columbia, Maryland.

Timothy Branch, 24, of Millersville, and Terrance Peterson, 37, of Elkridge, are charged with two counts each of home invasion, armed robbery, burglary and firearm violations, police said in a statement Thursday.

The duo are charged in two break-ins: one on Quarry Bridge Court on March 17, in which they’re accused of being part of a masked, armed group that broke in through the basement, assaulted the people in the house, and stole cash and two guns; the other, on April 16 on Cobblefield Drive, when two armed men with their faces covered are said to have assaulted a man in his residence and stole sneakers, electronics and cash.

No one was seriously hurt in either case. Police said they arrested the two suspects shortly after the second incident and found some of the stolen items in their homes.

They’re being held at the Howard County Detention Center without bond.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
columbia crime home invasion Howard County, MD News Local News Maryland News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

25-plus recipes for Easter breakfast, lunch and dinner

Here are 25-plus recipes — for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert — to make your holiday meal memorable.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!