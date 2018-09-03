Police shoot armed man at a Howard Co. hotel

Police in Jessup, Maryland were called to a report of a man acting erratically in a hotel lobby. First responders were met with a handgun.

WASHINGTON — An armed confrontation in Howard County on Sunday night ended with a police officer shooting a man in a hotel parking lot.

First responders received a report of a man acting erratically at the Extended Stay America hotel along Washington Boulevard in Jessup, Maryland, shortly after 9 p.m.

The man – now identified as Terrell Ramont Carroll, 42, of Carroll Heights Avenue in Jessup – displayed a handgun to emergency personnel and confronted police in the parking lot, where he was shot in the leg.

The officer who shot Carroll is PFC Brian Meekins, who has been with the Howard County Police Department for three years. Meekins is on standard administrative leave.

The gun was recovered at the scene. No one else was injured.

Carroll has been charged with assault, assault on a law enforcement officer and weapon violations. He currently is in serious condition at University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Below is the area where it happened.

