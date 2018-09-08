202
Gas explosion leaves $300k in Howard Co. home damage

By Dan Friedell September 8, 2018 9:48 am 09/08/2018 09:48am
Howard County firefighters work to control a blaze resulting from a gas leak at a home in Woodbine, Maryland on Friday night. (Courtesy Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue)

WASHINGTON — Two adults, three children and the family dog are safe after a home on the 15000 block of Bushy Park Road in Howard County exploded.

The Woodbine, Maryland homeowners called the county fire department about after smelling gas at about 11 p.m. on Friday. Shortly after emergency personnel arrived, there was an explosion. While the fire was controlled quickly, the home damage is estimated at $300,000.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the gas leak.

According to a news release from Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue, the family has arranged for accommodation.

In comments on the county’s fire and rescue service Facebook page, neighbors said they felt their homes shake due to the blast.

Topics:
Dan Friedell howard county home fire Howard County, MD News Latest News Local News Maryland News
