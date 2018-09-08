Gas explosion leaves $300k in Howard Co. home damage

Everyone is safe after a gas leak caused a Howard County home to explode on Friday night. County emergency personnel got the fire under control quickly, but the damage is expected to be close to $300,000.

WASHINGTON — Two adults, three children and the family dog are safe after a home on the 15000 block of Bushy Park Road in Howard County exploded.

The Woodbine, Maryland homeowners called the county fire department about after smelling gas at about 11 p.m. on Friday. Shortly after emergency personnel arrived, there was an explosion. While the fire was controlled quickly, the home damage is estimated at $300,000.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the gas leak.

According to a news release from Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue, the family has arranged for accommodation.

In comments on the county’s fire and rescue service Facebook page, neighbors said they felt their homes shake due to the blast.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.