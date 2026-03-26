How to stop constipation from slowing down your spring break travel plans

As many as 40% of travelers deal with constipation, but some advanced planning can help keep it at bay while you're away.

The last thing you want to tell your family while you’re on a spring break trip is: “Go to the pool without me. I don’t feel well.”

As many as 40% of travelers deal with constipation, but some advanced planning can help keep it at bay while you’re away.

“Our travel routine takes us out of what our normal routine is, and that can absolutely impact the regularity that we have,” Dr. Michele Arthurs, a lifestyle medicine physician with Kaiser Permanente in Maryland, told WTOP.

Her first tip for avoiding that backed-up feeling is to consistently drink water before and during your trip. Arthurs said most people should drink at least 64 ounces of water, or half a gallon, a day.

“Many of us … may not want to drink if we’re on a long car ride or on an airplane, because that means we have to stop or get up and navigate the aisle in an airplane, but this is very, very important for our bodies to maintain hydration,” Arthurs said.

Skip the temptation to drink alcohol on a plane, Arthurs said, because it can leave you dehydrated. She also encourages travelers to eat nutrient-dense foods such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains, and avoid foods that can cause or worsen bloating, such as carbonated drinks and foods that contain a lot of salt.

If you’re traveling by car, Arthurs suggests packing a cooler full of healthy snacks and thinking differently about where to stop to eat meals.

“Consider a grocery store rather than a fast-food restaurant, and look in their fresh section,” she said.

Arthurs said she travels with flaxseed meal or chia seeds. Both are great sources of fiber that can be added to things like yogurt, oatmeal or smoothies.

“I’ll pack them in a suitcase, or I’ll pack them in a bag that I throw into my car to make sure that I prepare to have some of that additive that’s fiber rich into foods that I have,” she said.

Getting exercise is also key to keeping constipation away, Arthurs said.

“If you’re on a long car ride, plan on taking a break,” she said. “Build in time for that and have a short walk.”

Arthurs’ advice is similar for those traveling by plane.

“Get that aisle seat that everybody wants … so you have an easier opportunity to get up and move around during a long flight,” Arthurs said.

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