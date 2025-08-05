Survey: Fear of hair loss may cause cancer patients to refuse treatment

A D.C.-area dermatologist is sounding the alarm about some cancer sufferers choosing not to get treatment because of possible hair loss.

A D.C.-area dermatologist is sounding the alarm about some cancer sufferers choosing not to get treatment because of possible hair loss. This concern may also be more prevalent among patients of color.

Dr. Adam Friedman, professor and chair of dermatology at the George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences, said during recent health fairs in Southeast D.C., his team questioned attendees about cancer treatments and whether certain side effects could lead to them not to get treatment.

The study, which was published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology, included 77 attendees, mostly Black women, at health fairs in underserved areas of Southeast D.C., and found one in three of those surveyed might refuse cancer treatment because of hair loss and skin rashes.

“That is extremely high, and it is a stat that we need to address,” Friedman said.

Survey takers were asked about what kind of skin conditions that would fall into a dermatologist’s treatment area would make them more likely to not get treated and Friedman said one stood out.

“Hair loss (was) number one on the charts in terms of conditions that would scare someone off from cancer treatment,” Friedman said.

He said the results showed a higher prevalence in this opinion among people who have never had cancer.

The study also found many of those who were surveyed overestimated how common the side effects were. The study found that approximately 14.7% of cancer patients experience hair loss, and about 52% of those experience it when treated with targeted or classic chemotherapy.

The American Cancer Society said while hair loss from treatment is usually temporary, a small number of cancer survivors can see a permanent loss of hair.

Half of those surveyed believed hair loss happens during cancer treatments “much more” frequently than half the time.

Friedman said this is problematic, especially since in many cases, a dermatologist’s help can alleviate some of these side effects.

“This just reiterates and emphasizes the importance of dermatologists being part of the cancer care team, but also making sure that equitable education is offered to everyone,” he said.

Another problem highlighted in the study, according to Friedman, is that about 50% of cancer survivors said they never saw a dermatologist during treatment.

“Dermatologists are positioned to not only treat, but even possibly prevent, a lot of these side effects,” Friedman said.

Friedman said a factor in this survey could be health equity issues that have existed in underserved areas, which includes a lack of access to health care.

His hope is the findings will make doctors more aware of the concerns that exist and encourage cancer patients to be their own advocates and bring up their concerns with their health team.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.