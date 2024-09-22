‘Weekend warriors’ see similar brain boost as regular exercisers

A D.C.-area doctor calls a new study on people who pack in only one or two days of exercise a week "empowering."

People who pack in one or two days of exercise a week, or so-called “weekend warriors,” may get the get the same brain-boosting health benefits as people who work out regularly.

A new study published in Nature Aging found that people who exercise fewer days a week experience similar decreased risks of dementia, stroke, Parkinson’s disease, depression and anxiety as people who work out five days or more a week.

“The findings are pretty impressive,” said Dr. Angela Hsu, an internal medicine and geriatrician at Kaiser Permanente in McLean, Virginia.

“We know that exercise is beneficial, but it seems like this study is saying even if you pack it in and do it in spurts, you can still get a lot of those benefits from exercise.”

Among weekend warrior study participants, researchers saw a reduction in:

Dementia: 23%

Stroke: 13%

Parkinson’s disease: 49%

Depression: 26%

Anxiety: 28%

Doctors recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate to intense exercise a week to reduce the risks of heart disease, chronic disease and stroke. The study did not address the best way to divide the suggested time or the ideal type of fitness routine, Hsu said.

But earlier studies have found that people who exercise more than the suggested amount each week see better health outcomes, she said.

The study is good news for people whose rigid schedules have less time for fitness.

“It’s hugely empowering,” she said. “Anything you’re able to do to move your body is good. And if you’re able to do it in a way that works with your schedule, it’s going to have benefits for your brain and body long term. So, go for it.”

