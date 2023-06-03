3 reasons why you might see more ticks in the DC area this summer

School's out, and while you or your family may have plans for summer fun, there's one tiny insect experts say you'll need to be more aware of this season to avoid a world of hurt.

“There really could be an uptick in ticks this year in the DMV for at least three reasons,” said Professor Emeritus Michael Raupp, who works within the University of Maryland’s Entomology Department and is also known as “The Bug Guy.”

Raupp’s job is to study these insects, along with many others, and how they interact with the world. He says that arguably the biggest reason for the increased D.C.-area tick presence has to do with a mild, wet winter in 2022.

“Cold, dry winters affect tick populations way more than mild, wet winters do,” he told WTOP. “Those moist conditions with not a lot of cold days created the perfect environment for the survival of ticks.”

Reason No. 2 can also be attributed to the warmer winter. Small mammals that ticks typically latch onto, like white-footed mice, chipmunks, birds, skunks and raccoons, also survived the winter in greater numbers.

“These small mammals are what we call the reservoirs for agents that cause diseases, like Lyme disease and ehrlichiosis,” Raupp said. “If we have increased survival of these small mammals, that too could increase the likelihood of tick survival and the transmission of these diseases.”

Finally, he says warmer temperatures further north are enticing ticks that typically stay further south to venture upward.

“We’re starting to see more of the lone star tick, which is typically a southern tick that’s moving ever further north, and becoming one of the most common ticks we see here in the DMV,” said Raupp.

Because of all of this, he says you need to be extra aware — and do more regular checks of yourself and loved ones when you get back from being outdoors this season.

“Within that first 24 hours when you get home, do that inspection,” Raupp said. “If you spot a tick, and it’s engorged, meaning its fed on you, don’t just remove it and flush it down the toilet. Send it to a tick testing center.”

Raupp says putting the tick in a small plastic bag and mailing it to a local center will enable them to test the insect, and see what possible traces of which diseases it may or may not have in its system. The University of Maryland has their own testing lab, but he says there are other locations you can find online.

“You can wear clothing outdoors that is actually protected with built-in tick repellent called permethrin that lasts through several washes,” Raupp said.

He says you can also wear protective gear like breathable lightweight pants and long sleeves when hiking. “Remember to walk in the middle of the trail,” said Raupp.

And finally, he says, you need to remember your own repellent spray if that’s your best option. There are certain natural remedies, like oil of lemon eucalyptus, that you can use, but Raupp personally still uses the most popular repellent brands, which are safe and effective.

“For personal protection, DEET is the gold standard for repellents,” Raupp said.

Bottom line: It always pays to be prepared, but when it comes to ticks this year, that old adage might ring especially true.

