America’s Best Hospitals: the 2022-2023 honor roll and overview

U.S. News rates hospitals in 20 benchmark procedures and conditions such as knee replacement and heart bypass surgery.

For more than 30 years, the mission of U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Hospitals rankings has been to help guide patients, in consultation with their doctors, to the right hospital when they need care. While disrupting life and health care in many ways, the COVID-19 pandemic has only reinforced U.S. News’ long-standing commitment to helping patients across the nation find the best hospital for their needs.

To help readers narrow their search, U.S. News rates hospitals in 20 benchmark procedures and conditions such as knee replacement and heart bypass surgery. Three of the ratings, new this year, cover:

— Ovarian cancer surgery.

— Prostate cancer surgery.

— Uterine cancer surgery.

U.S. News also ranks hospitals in 15 areas of complex specialty care. These ratings and rankings are based on each hospital’s patient outcomes — that is, how well patients have fared after treatment — as well as other factors that matter to patients, like the quality of their experience and whether the hospital is adequately staffed.

U.S. News also ranks hospitals in each state and nearly 100 metro areas to make it easy for everyone to find excellent care close to home and in their insurance network. To be counted among this year’s 493 Best Regional Hospitals, a hospital generally had to outperform in at least seven of the procedures and conditions U.S. News evaluates.

While urban areas around New York City, Los Angeles and greater Chicago have the greatest concentrations of top medical centers, Best Regional Hospitals can also be found in the Florida Panhandle, Kentucky’s Bluegrass Region, the Ozarks of Arkansas and scores of other urban and rural areas.

The Best Hospitals Honor Roll highlights 20 hospitals that excel across most or all types of care evaluated by U.S. News. Hospitals received points if they were nationally ranked in the 15 specialties — the more specialties and the higher their rank, the more points they got — and if they were rated high performing in any of the 20 procedures and conditions. The top point-scorers made the Honor Roll.

U.S. News 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll

— 1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota.

— 2. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles.

— 3. NYU Langone Hospitals, New York.

— 4. Cleveland Clinic.

— 5. (tie) Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore.

— 5. (tie) UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles.

— 7. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, New York.

— 8. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston.

— 9. Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago.

— 10. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Stanford, California.

— 11. Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.

— 12. UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco.

— 13. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian, Philadelphia.

— 14. Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston.

— 15. Houston Methodist Hospital.

— 16. Mount Sinai Hospital, New York.

— 17. University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor.

— 18. Mayo Clinic-Phoenix.

— 19. Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville.

— 20. Rush University Medical Center, Chicago.

For most illnesses, patients do not need to go to an Honor Roll hospital, which may require traveling away from home and paying expenses for out-of-network care. All rankings and ratings should be seen as just a starting point for patients considering where to seek care with input from their doctors. Individual diagnosis, insurance coverage and priorities are important factors in making a personal best choice.

Update 07/26/22: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new ranking results.