Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Big cats recover from COVID-19 | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Health & Fitness News » Inova closes 3 urgent…

Inova closes 3 urgent cares; cites patient volume, staffing needs

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

October 9, 2021, 9:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Inova confirmed that three urgent care locations in Fairfax County and Arlington, Virginia, will close due to high patient volume and increased staffing needs.

These urgent care options, located in North Arlington, Reston and Tysons, Virginia, have been temporarily closed for in-person visits as Inova “consolidates staffing to other care sites.”

In an email to WTOP on Saturday, the a spokesperson for Inova acknowledged that the locations closed were selected based on proximity to other urgent care options, including emergency departments and primary care offices.

“Staff from the closed locations have been transferred to other care sites to help meet the needs of the increased patient loads,” the organization said.

Inova plans to monitor patient volume and reopen locations as soon as possible. A fourth location in Purcellville, Virginia is also listed on the website, but there is no indication that it’s closure to in-person visits is related to the need for increased staffing.

 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies draw up new plans for preparing employees, federal facilities for climate change

Army delays huge IT personnel system rollout by nearly a year

After underreporting billions, VA will launch new initiative to review EHR's costs

DoD takes large step in changing operations, business for a world affected by climate change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up