Inova closes 3 urgent cares; cites patient volume, staffing needs

Inova confirmed that three urgent care locations in Fairfax County and Arlington, Virginia, will close due to high patient volume and increased staffing needs.

These urgent care options, located in North Arlington, Reston and Tysons, Virginia, have been temporarily closed for in-person visits as Inova “consolidates staffing to other care sites.”

In an email to WTOP on Saturday, the a spokesperson for Inova acknowledged that the locations closed were selected based on proximity to other urgent care options, including emergency departments and primary care offices.

“Staff from the closed locations have been transferred to other care sites to help meet the needs of the increased patient loads,” the organization said.

Inova plans to monitor patient volume and reopen locations as soon as possible. A fourth location in Purcellville, Virginia is also listed on the website, but there is no indication that it’s closure to in-person visits is related to the need for increased staffing.