2 new cases of coronavirus in Prince George’s Co.; earlier case contracted in Boston

Maryland authorities announced Tuesday that two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Prince George’s County, bringing the state’s total count to eight.

In addition, they revealed that the sixth case of coronavirus in the state — a Prince George’s County woman in her 50s — contracted the virus during a trip to Boston.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said that the two newest cases are a couple who are self-quarantining after contracting the virus on a cruise. They’re said to be in good condition.

In a tweet, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Massachusetts Department of Health contacted the sixth case. She is now at home and in good condition.

Hogan said he spoke with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker. He also said he will convene his full cabinet later in the day to “discuss our government-wide response to COVID-19.”

The newest cases bring the local total of coronavirus cases to 18.

D.C. confirmed three new coronavirus cases Monday night, bringing the city’s total to five.

Virginia confirmed two new cases — a second in the City of Fairfax and another in Spotsylvania County — bringing the total in Virginia to five.

One patient was identified as the wife of a Fairfax man previously announced as the city’s first case. Both the husband and wife went on a Nile River cruise together. The other is a resident of the northwest region of Spotslvania County who is in their 50s.

Both new Virginia cases are thought to be unrelated.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.

