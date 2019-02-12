Is snacking healthy?

More than half of Americans' eating occasions are snacks, and 91 percent of us snack multiple times a day. Is this healthy? Learn how to build the best snack for you.

Eating three square meals a day is so 2017. These days, more than half of Americans’ eating occasions are snacks, and 91 percent of us snack multiple times a day, according to the Hartman Group, a research firm. Is this healthy?

1. If you have a certain health condition … For people with diabetes or high cholesterol, smaller, more frequent eating occasions may be helpful in controlling blood glucose and cholesterol levels. Mini-meals can also ease digestive symptoms for people with gastrointestinal disorders like gastroparesis. In these cases, as well as other situations in which you’re snacking for health and energy, you may want to choose beverages or foods without a lot of sugar and with caffeine, protein, fiber, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients. Try, for example: An unsweetened latte or cappuccino

–Snack kits with cheese, fruit and nuts or meat, cheese and crackers

–Yogurt

–Cottage cheese with fruit or cherry tomatoes

–Individual cups of cereal with either milk or yogurt

–Bean dips with bean chips [See: 10 Healthful Snacks That Won’t Break the Calorie Bank.] (Getty Images/iStockphoto/noipornpan)

Snacking should not just be an exercise in mouth movement. If you snack out of habit and not due to hunger, chances are you will exceed your daily calorie requirements. If you are eating regular meals and grab a snack out of boredom or just because the food is there, snacking will not be helpful or healthy. Snacking a lot after dinner, too, could result in sleep impairment, weight gain and elevated blood glucose, triglyceride and cholesterol levels, as well as digestive symptoms such as reflux.

Snacks can be part of your day if you need them (and, on occasion, if you just want them), but be strategic regarding quality, quantity and frequency to make your snacks work for you.

More from U.S. News

Are These Healthy Snacks Making You Fat?

Healthy Snacks for When You Feel Hangry

6 Tips for Healthy Gameday Snacks From Food Network’s Robert Irvine

Is Snacking Healthy? originally appeared on usnews.com