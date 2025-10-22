Halloween pop-ups and other frightening foodie events in the DC area

Eat, drink and be scary at these spooky and delicious Halloween pop-ups and events in the D.C. area.

WTOP rounded up several foodie-focused events for consideration, from a Halloween murder mystery dinner to an Adams Morgan party with themed potions and costume contests to a Navy Yard pop-up dedicated to the legacy of D.C.’s football team — talk about spooky!

Themed Halloween bars and pop-ups in the DC region

Haunted Mansion Spookeasy at Chicken + Whiskey

1738 14th Street NW, D.C.

The 14th Street location of Chicken + Whiskey opened a “spookeasy” pop-up bar with no cover charge and live DJs spinning eerie beats on Thursdays through Saturdays. Costumes encouraged as you drink your boos … I mean, booze.

“Spirits of RFK Stadium” at Tap99

1250 Half Street SE, D.C.

The self-pour Navy Yard bar, Tap99, has a pop-up dedicated to D.C.’s football past, but with a Halloween twist. The “Spirits of RFK Stadium” pop-up transforms the space into a frightful escape with pom-pom-waving skeletal cheerleaders, skulls in football helmets and cobweb-draped hallways.

McClellan’s Retreat

2031 Florida Avenue NW, D.C.

It’s not necessarily very Halloween-y, but McClellan’s Retreat is hosting a cocktail menu inspired by the film, “Wicked.” From “Glinda’s Goblet” to “Elphaba’s Elixir,” enjoy these and other themed cocktails before the theme changes for the holiday season.

Del Ray Pop Up Bar

2312 Mt. Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia

For frightful cocktails and an ambience sure to send shivers down your spine, head to this rotating pop-up bar in Alexandria, Virginia’s Del Ray neighborhood. The menu features plenty of bubbling potions and other brews, plus themed bites like a “spider pretzel,” with “cobwebbed” queso.

Honor Brewing Company

42604 Trade W Drive, Sterling, Virginia

At its Loudoun County, Virginia, location, Honor Brewing Company is celebrating the spooky season with spooky sips in themed glassware and movie nights on the lawn.

Themed Halloween tasting menus and other tasty treats at DC-area restaurants

CarnEvil Nights at Dirty Habit

This spine-chilling soiree on Oct. 31 is a twist on typical carnival shenanigans. With costumes encouraged, the CarnEvil Nights event includes a live DJ, themed drink and food specials, a costume contest and other spooky surprises. This event is for those ages 21 and older only. Tickets cost approximately $35 per person with one complimentary drink offered.

Hot Cider Cart at Le Diplomate

On Oct. 31, Le Diplomate in D.C. is transforming their signature ice cream cart into a hot cider cart with mini cinnamon sugar doughnuts. These treats are complimentary to guests from 2 to 6 p.m. The French brasserie is also hosting a Halloween costume contest.

Haunted Heights: A Halloween Prix-Fixe Dinner at VUE Rooftop

At one of the city’s best rooftop venues, expect a night of tricks, but mostly treats at this prix-fixe dinner at the Hotel Washington’s VUE Rooftop. The one-night-only dinner includes three courses, cocktails and a live DJ. With reservations possible via OpenTable, the Halloween event on Oct. 31 costs $185 to attend.

Halloween Mini Boxes at Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken is selling festively decorated mini doughnuts for the spooky season. There are Halloween Mini Boxes and Stranger Things Mini Boxes featured at the D.C. and Shirlington locations, each priced at $35.

“Halloweed” Donuts at Donisima

For spooky-themed doughnuts with a Latin-inspired flair, head to Donisima at The Square in D.C. for their pumpkin spice alfajor doughnut, a flor de canela doughnut with a cinnamon glaze and a cinnamon caramel or their bloody velvet doughnut for those who love red velvet flavor. These treats are available from Oct. 25 through 31.

And more Halloween events to enjoy at DC-area restaurants and bars

Morris Masquerade

Oct. 30 | 1020 7 Street NW, D.C.

Don your favorite mask, and be prepared for a night of revelry with a vintage-inspired cocktail bar, a live DJ and themed cocktails. The approximately $25 ticket includes a welcome shooter. This event is for those ages 21 and older only. Costumes are required.

La Casita Embrujada

Oct. 31 | 2127 I Street NW, D.C.

The back of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila is being transformed into a Halloween dance party with a live DJ. Costumes are required.

Stranger Things Halloween Party

Oct. 31 | 4001 Campbell Avenue, Arlington, Virginia

In the lower level of Astro Beer Hall’s Shirlington location, expect to be transported back to the 1980s with a Halloween party themed after the “Stranger Things” TV show. Along with themed cocktails and a photo booth, also expect a costume contest for a chance to win a $100 gift card.

Adam’s (Morgan) Family

Oct. 31 | 1819 Columbia Road NW, D.C.

The Popal Group, which is known for restaurants like Lapis, Pascual, Lutèce, and Maison Bar à Vins, is hosting a spooktacular Halloween party in Adams Morgan. On the evening of Halloween, each of the group’s restaurants are offering a special signature cocktail, plus JELL-O shots and other themed drinks to enjoy. This event is for those ages 21 and older only. Early admission costs $15 per ticket, while general admission costs $20 per ticket. Be sure to also bring a costume for the contest expected during the evening’s festivities.

Murder at the Masquerade

Oct. 31 | 1904 14 Street NW, D.C.

Michelin-starred restaurant JÔNT is hosting an immersive and delicious masquerade event Oct. 31. On Halloween night, guests can sip on Champagne and enjoy exquisite cuisine as secrets, whispers and hidden tokens unfold. With wine pairings included, the event is hosted at 5:30 p.m. or 8:45 p.m. with a cost of $695 per person.

Spooky-Danza

Oct. 31 | Sonny’s Pizza, 3120 Georgia Avenue NW, D.C.

Celebrate Halloween at this natural wine party in D.C. Along with bottomless pours, the late-night event also includes a costume contest, DJs and dancing, as well as snacks. There will also be flash tattoos from local artists to benefit the D.C. Migrant Fund. Tickets cost approximately $80 per person.

Navy Yard Halloween Bar Fest

Nov. 1 | Various locations in Navy Yard, D.C.

This festival doesn’t just cross into one bar, but over 10 across the Navy Yard neighborhood, including The Bullpen, Royal Sands Social Club and Problem Child. All day long, enjoy drink specials at participating bars with costumes encouraged for the event. Tickets cost approximately $26.

Sinister Séance

Nov. 1 | Ned’s Club, 734 15th Street NW, D.C.

The Ned’s Club and HEIST are presenting Sinister Séance, an experience with immersive rooms, eerie performances and a live DJ set. The event includes an open bar and bites. For those ages 21 and older, the early bird general admission fee is approximately $275, while the regular general admission fee costs roughly $312.

“Sissy That Haunt!” Halloween Drag Brunch

Nov. 2 | 1811 Columbia Road NW, D.C.

With costumes encouraged, attendees for the Halloween drag brunch at Perry’s can expect tons of fun, including a costume contest, brunch buffet and cocktails and, of course, queens dressed in Halloween costumes. Tickets cost approximately $18 per guest.

