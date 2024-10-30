From Gothic literature to modern horror movies — why ghost stories endure through time

Whether you are watching a horror classic, such as “The Shining” or “Poltergeist,” or laughing at the over-the-top antics of “Beetlejuice” or the “Ghostbusters," ghost stories abound during Halloween.

Whether you are watching a horror classic, such as “The Shining” or “Poltergeist,” or laughing at the over-the-top antics of “Beetlejuice” or the “Ghostbusters,” ghost stories abound during Halloween.

But the fascination with wraiths and otherworldly spirits dates back over centuries.

“We like stories that test our understanding of what is real and what’s not real,” said Ingrid Johnson, advanced instructor in literature and composition at Virginia Tech. “We also have a fascination with and fear of death.”

There were precursors to ghosts across ancient mythology. In the English language, ghost tales were shared through oral storytelling, and they were eventually written down in the medieval period.

“We certainly have ghosts in Shakespeare,” Johnson said, pointing to the iconic ghost of Hamlet’s father. “And then it sort of takes off in the mid-18th century, when we get to the Gothic literary tradition and once we get to the Victorian age. In the 19th century, ghosts are everywhere.”

Some of the most famous ghost stories are from that age — Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” and “The Turn of the Screw” by Henry James.

Johnson theorized that ghost stories are a way for people to examine, discuss and study death. There is usually a common theme among ghosts tales, from hilarious to somber to terrifying.

“Generally the purpose is teaching someone how to live a good life, or how not to live or how to connect with the past,” Johnson said.

Ghosts have also been associated with Halloween since its inception. The spooky holiday comes before All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, which celebrates the faithful departed.

“For the pagans, we get into this season of moving from harvest to darkness. And they really celebrate that. And so ghosts go hand in hand with that, as well,” Johnson said.

And while fewer people may believe in ghosts these days, the specters still make for compelling October entertainment.

“We are hooked on ghosts. We love them in our lives, maybe not in our personal lives, but definitely in our media lives,” Johnson said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.