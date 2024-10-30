Local witch and tarot reader describes her Halloween rituals

"Halloween is what I wait for all year long," said Skye Marinda. "It's the time when everybody is a little more open to getting … witchy."

There are witches all throughout the Washington area. Real witches, that is, who can cast spells and conduct rituals.

One self-acclaimed witch who wants to tell you your future is especially popular.

“I think of myself as a witch and, for me, it’s a lot of setting intentions,” said Skye Marinda, who is known in the D.C. area for her tarot card reading skills. “I like to cast spells based on those intentions.”

It almost goes without saying that witches relish Halloween.

“Halloween is what I wait for all year long,” said Marinda. “It’s the time when everybody is a little more open to getting … witchy.”

In the days before Halloween, Marinda is booked at parties doing tarot card readings. In her own time, she has already has taken part in a pre-Halloween ritual with other witches.

“We got together in a circle … calling in the different elements, like water, air, fire, earth. We cast a spell together for Halloween,” she said.

Marinda said she typically dresses in black, accented with crystal jewelry. While she forsakes wearing hats most of the year, she will occasionally wear the traditional, black-rimmed, pointed hat — most identifiable as a witches’ hat.

Whatever you’ve heard about witches (of the good or bad variety), Marinda insists the spells she casts are always aimed at self improvement — and never to curse another person.

“I don’t personally cast spells on people, because I think it’s not a good use of your energy,” she said. “It’s more about (helping) yourself out.”

