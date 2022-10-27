Nightmare in Navy Yard hosts Halloween dance party and costume contest

Scorpio Entertainment hosts the third annual Nightmare in Navy Yard at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Wear your best costume, paint some spooky makeup and don’t forget your dancing shoes!

“We’re taking over the D.C. Water headquarters in Navy Yard for another Halloween haunted party!,” producer Edward Daniels told WTOP. “I can’t wait — I have two new lasers that just arrived. It’s going to be an awesome party.”

The dance party will be held near Nationals Park, at 1385 Canal St. SE.

Expect plenty of Halloween-themed digital decor, haunted props and even animatronics.

“I wanted to create something that’s sensory overload,” Daniels said. “There are animatronics, you’re not sure if it’s a real person or a robot, you’re not sure if you should walk this way or that way, you’re not sure if something is grabbing you under the tables because it’s going to be just a spooky overload.”

The party will also feature a three-hour open bar with food and appetizers.

A live DJ will spin a mix of EDM, ’70s, ’80s, disco, Motown and pop: “You’ll definitely hear ‘Thriller,’ you’ll definitely hear ‘Rocky Horror,’ all of the classic Halloween stuff mixed into the pop and EDM.”

There will also be the annual costume contest to win prizes, judged by the crowd, who will vote for their favorites by telling the DJ and by pinging the organizers on social media, Daniels said. “Then we bring all those finalists up and there’s a big crowd vote. In years past, we’ve kidnapped the winners and treated them to a hotel stay in the neighborhood.”

This year’s winners will receive some “substantial” gift cards.

Find more information here.

