Send your photos and videos of Halloween decorations in the D.C. area to WTOP by filling out our form.

If you would like to submit photo(s) or video(s) of more than one home or business Halloween display, please fill out this form again.

Files must be one of the following types: JPG, PNG, MP4, MOV, or AVI. Other file types will not be accepted.

Please only submit photos and videos for one (1) home/business display per form. If you have any questions, please email Michelle Goldchain at michelle.goldchain@wtop.com.

Send your photos and videos of Halloween decorations in the D.C. area

Michelle Goldchain’s reporting has focused primarily on the D.C. area, previously working as Editor of Curbed DC for Vox Media and Audience Growth & Engagement Editor for Washington City Paper. She is the author of "D.C. by Metro: A History & Guide.” She also reports for Artsplained on YouTube.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.