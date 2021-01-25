CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun returning kids to class | WHO team visits virus lab | NPS requiring masks | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » Government News » Vermont National Guard to…

Vermont National Guard to stay in DC into February

The Associated Press

January 25, 2021, 3:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — More than 100 Vermont National Guard soldiers who helped boost security for President Joe Biden’s inauguration following the insurrection at the Capitol have been asked to stay in Washington into February, a Guard spokesperson said.

About 30 of them returned to Vermont Sunday night and the same number will leave for Washington on Tuesday to replace them, Capt. Mikel Arcovitch wrote in an email Sunday night.

Gov. Phil Scott approved an extension of the Guard’s assignment, mychamplainvalley.com reported. Most of the more than 100 Vermont Guard members will stay in Washington until late February, Arcovitch said.

A U.S. official told The Associated Press that federal law enforcement officials are examining a number of threats aimed at members of Congress as the second trial of former President Donald Trump nears.

The threats, and concerns that armed protesters could return to the Capitol have prompted the U.S. Capitol Police and other federal law enforcement to insist thousands of National Guard troops remain in Washington as the Senate moves forward with plans for Trump’s trial, the official said.

As of Sunday there were fewer than 20,000 Guard members in Washington and all but 7,000 would be returning home in the coming days, the National Guard Bureau said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS creating dashboard to address performance data demands

Vendors remain on edge as CMMC inches closer initial operating capability

Former head of DHS digital service to be new CIO

Pentagon will review the efficiency and need for advisory boards, fires nearly all members

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up