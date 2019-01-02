Visitors caught off guard by Smithsonian Museum closures

Walking along the National Mall, Bryan Alcaraz and Jacqueline Laurente-Alcaraz had big plans for their visit, including a stop at the Museum of African American History and Culture. That won't be happening.
WASHINGTON — Walking along the National Mall, Bryan Alcaraz and Jacqueline Laurente-Alcaraz had big plans for Wednesday, including a stop at the Museum of African American History and Culture.
It’s the Florida couple’s first time visiting the D.C. area together, but due to the government shutdown, their plans to check out the museums won’t be happening.