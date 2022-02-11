OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » Frederick County, MD News » 3 wounded, including 2…

3 wounded, including 2 police officers, in Frederick, Md., shooting

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

February 11, 2022, 2:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Three people, including two police officers, have been hurt in a shooting in Frederick, Maryland.

All three have been flown to Shock Trauma, in Baltimore, Police Chief Jason Lando said at a news conference at about 2:15 p.m.

The shooting happened at Key Parkway and Waverley Drive, near the Frederick Towne Mall, at about 12:45 p.m., Lando said. The two officers, a man and a woman, were called because of a report of a suspicious person with a gun, he added.

He said “it would not be appropriate” to give any information on the extent of any injuries.

The Frederick police said there was no threat to the public at this time. “There is no other threat,” Lando emphasized.

Frederick Public Schools had seven schools on lockout status, which ended at about 2:20 p.m.

The police will provide another update at 5 p.m., Lando said.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up