3 wounded, including 2 police officers, in Frederick, Md., shooting

Three people, including two police officers, have been hurt in a shooting in Frederick, Maryland.

All three have been flown to Shock Trauma, in Baltimore, Police Chief Jason Lando said at a news conference at about 2:15 p.m.

The shooting happened at Key Parkway and Waverley Drive, near the Frederick Towne Mall, at about 12:45 p.m., Lando said. The two officers, a man and a woman, were called because of a report of a suspicious person with a gun, he added.

He said “it would not be appropriate” to give any information on the extent of any injuries.

The Frederick police said there was no threat to the public at this time. “There is no other threat,” Lando emphasized.

Frederick Public Schools had seven schools on lockout status, which ended at about 2:20 p.m.

The police will provide another update at 5 p.m., Lando said.