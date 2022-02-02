CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Frederick County, MD News » 2 life sentences for…

2 life sentences for Frederick man convicted in 2020 murder

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

February 24, 2022, 12:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Frederick, Maryland, man was sentenced to life plus 20 years in prison for killing a Hagerstown teen when he was 16.

A Frederick jury found Richard Eugene Cartnail III, 18, guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder last December in the June 2020 death of 17-year-old Ty’Kerria Katherine Dawson. He was tried as an adult.

Judge Scott Rolle issued two concurrent life sentences for those convictions, plus a consecutive 20-year sentence for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and a concurrent five-year sentence for being a minor in possession of a regulated firearm.

Dawson’s body was found off a walking trail. Prosecutors said she and Cartnail were in a relationship, and on the night of the murder she met Cartnail at his home. From there, he led her to a wooded area where an accomplice was waiting with a gun and a change of clothes, and Cartnail shot her in the head.

Cartnail “acted senselessly and has an utter lack of remorse,” Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said in a statement. “He deserves this sentence. This was a cold and calculated murder, and the manipulation of individuals around him was also egregious.”

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

Army seeing some progress in its digital transformation

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

OPM facing schedule delays, budget overruns for its trust fund modernization initiative

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up