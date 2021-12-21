CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Frederick Co. schools say in-person classes and activities will continue as COVID cases rise

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

December 21, 2021, 2:47 AM

As COVID-19 cases spread rapidly in Maryland and the region, Frederick County Public Schools announced Monday that in-person classes, athletics and other extracurriculars in the system will continue as usual.

Last week, FCPS reported 365 COVID-19 cases among students and staff — the highest weekly total since the beginning of the school year, according to The Frederick News-Post.

With coronavirus cases in the region continuing to rise, and only two days left before the holiday break, parents and students in Frederick County had been wondering if the school system would follow suit with neighbors in the region who recently switched to virtual learning.

In a statement released Monday, FCPS said that their staff is in “constant communication with the FCHD [Frederick County Health Department] to determine strategies to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19. At this time, FCPS plans on resuming in-person instruction on Monday, January 3, 2022.”

“Students have benefited from in-person instruction this year, and we must continue to do all we can to protect that,” the statement continued.

Due to the winter surge and the rapid spread of the omicron variant, cases and hospitalizations have quickly risen in Maryland. Newly revealed data, previously missing after the cyberattack on the Department of Health website, showed the positivity rate for COVID-19 nearly doubling since Dec. 3.

 

In addition to in-person learning, FCPS stated “All scheduled athletic practices and competitions will continue through the winter break. The Return to Play committee meets each week to review local health conditions and make recommendations on mitigation measures for athletics and extracurricular activities.”

For its winter holiday break, FCPS schools will be closed from Thursday, Dec. 23, through Friday, Dec. 31.

