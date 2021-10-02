Coronavirus News: US passes 700,000 deaths | ‘Every one of those deaths is unnecessary,' expert says | Leesburg Police will quit if vaccine is mandated | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Frederick County, MD News » 2 injured after Frederick…

2 injured after Frederick Co. multivehicle blaze in self-storage lot

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

October 4, 2021, 6:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One civilian and a firefighter were injured when a fire broke out at a self-storage facility in New Market, Maryland, causing $1 million in damages on Saturday afternoon.

Frederick County fire crews were called to New Market Mini Storage, off Md. Route 144/Old National Pike and near westbound Interstate 70, just after 3:15 p.m. for a vehicle fire outside one of the business’ warehouses.

Flames spread to three RVs and four other vehicles before units were able to put it out. Images posted to social media showed smoldering vans, trucks and trailers in a lot:

One person was transported with burn injuries by medevac helicopter. A firefighter who also received burns was taken to a hospital.

Route 144 was closed for over three hours Saturday as firefighters responded to the blaze.

Below is a map of the area:

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Discipline for unvaccinated federal employees can start on Nov. 9, OPM says

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

All TSP funds — except G — post negative returns in September

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up