Monday tornado in Frederick County confirmed

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado that touched down Monday in Howard County, Maryland.

Monday’s storms produced tornadoes in parts of West Virginia, Virginia and Maryland, the National Weather Service has confirmed.

The latest confirmation was in Frederick County, Maryland, in a rural area between Mt. Pleasant and Libertytown.

Some 150 trees were uprooted, snapped or damaged in the tornado’s path, which moved in an east-northeast direction for about three-quarters of a mile, NWS said.

The EF-1 tornado had peak winds of 90 mph and snapped and uprooted trees that fell on Old Annapolis Road and Chestnut Grove Road.

On Monday, another EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 90 mph produced extensive tree damage along an approximately ¾ mile long path between Libertytown and Mt. Pleasant in Frederick County, MD. Visit https://t.co/xcZIkIA9XS for more information on the tornado. pic.twitter.com/u1JdsYZ4fU — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) May 5, 2021

On Tuesday, meteorologists with the weather service confirmed an EF-1 tornado with a peak wind of 90 mph touched down Monday in Ranson in Jefferson County, West Virginia, which is about 6 miles west of Harpers Ferry.

Elsewhere, a tornado that struck Virginia’s Northumberland County Monday near the Chesapeake Bay destroyed one home and severely damaged a few others.

Monday’s stormy weather triggered several tornado warnings and other severe weather and flooding statements across the D.C. area.