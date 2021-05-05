CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. to lift some restrictions | Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine clinic at Audi Field | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Monday tornado in Frederick…

Monday tornado in Frederick County confirmed

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

May 5, 2021, 10:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Monday’s storms produced tornadoes in parts of West Virginia, Virginia and Maryland, the National Weather Service has confirmed.

The latest confirmation was in Frederick County, Maryland, in a rural area between Mt. Pleasant and Libertytown.

Some 150 trees were uprooted, snapped or damaged in the tornado’s path, which moved in an east-northeast direction for about three-quarters of a mile, NWS said.

The EF-1 tornado had peak winds of 90 mph and snapped and uprooted trees that fell on Old Annapolis Road and Chestnut Grove Road.

On Tuesday, meteorologists with the weather service confirmed an EF-1 tornado with a peak wind of 90 mph touched down Monday in Ranson in Jefferson County, West Virginia, which is about 6 miles west of Harpers Ferry.

Elsewhere, a tornado that struck Virginia’s Northumberland County Monday near the Chesapeake Bay destroyed one home and severely damaged a few others.

Monday’s stormy weather triggered several tornado warnings and other severe weather and flooding statements across the D.C. area.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal CIO Martorana: $1B TMF lets agencies ‘apply for projects that previously were out of their reach’

House committee moves ahead with USPS reform bill DeJoy approves

Appeals court upholds whistleblower precedent in complex but consequential case for feds

Pentagon chief during Jan. 6 riot defends military response

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up