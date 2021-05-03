CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC clarifies mask guidance | Montgomery Co. aims to speed up vaccinations | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Tornado warning for Carroll Co.; storms expected through midnight

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

May 3, 2021, 8:45 PM

CURRENT WARNINGS

TORNADO WARNING

  • MARYLAND
    • New Windsor in Carroll County (through 9 p.m.)

More severe weather has rolled into the D.C. area, and residents will need to be prepared for a potentially stormy evening.

A tornado warning is in effect in New Windsor in Carroll County, Maryland, until 9 p.m.

Before the storm system headed to Carroll County, the area of Libertytown and Linganore in Frederick County, Maryland, had a tornado warning through 8:45 p.m.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also in the forecast, says Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford. And those storms, which are expected mainly before midnight in the north and western suburbs, could also produce damaging winds and large hail.

Earlier Monday, a tornado warning was issued in Loudoun County, Virginia; Jefferson County, West Virginia; and Washington County, Maryland. The extent of the damage was still unclear, but WFMD radio reported there was damage to a home in Ranson, West Virginia.

The forecast

Monday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low to mid 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with afternoon and evening thunderstorms that might be severe. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms, ending by noon. Then sunny and windy, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Friday: Cool with a chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Jack Pointer

Jack Pointer is a writer and editor with a variety of news and publishing experience, including more than a decade at The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

