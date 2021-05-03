Tornado warning for Carroll Co.; storms expected through midnight

More severe weather has rolled into the D.C. area, and residents will need to be prepared for a potentially stormy evening.

CURRENT WARNINGS

TORNADO WARNING

MARYLAND New Windsor in Carroll County (through 9 p.m.)



More severe weather has rolled into the D.C. area, and residents will need to be prepared for a potentially stormy evening.

A tornado warning is in effect in New Windsor in Carroll County, Maryland, until 9 p.m.

Before the storm system headed to Carroll County, the area of Libertytown and Linganore in Frederick County, Maryland, had a tornado warning through 8:45 p.m.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also in the forecast, says Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford. And those storms, which are expected mainly before midnight in the north and western suburbs, could also produce damaging winds and large hail.

Earlier Monday, a tornado warning was issued in Loudoun County, Virginia; Jefferson County, West Virginia; and Washington County, Maryland. The extent of the damage was still unclear, but WFMD radio reported there was damage to a home in Ranson, West Virginia.

Tornado Warning including Linganore MD, Libertytown MD until 8:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/d933nrxs2E — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) May 4, 2021

The forecast

Monday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with afternoon and evening thunderstorms that might be severe. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms, ending by noon. Then sunny and windy, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday: Cool with a chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s.