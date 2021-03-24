Driver ‘tentatively’ identified in Frederick Co. fatal diesel truck crash

The driver in Tuesday's fatal fuel truck crash and fire has been tentatively identified by police, though an investigation into the cause of the incident is still underway.

According to Maryland State Police, William J. Costigan, 57, of Damascus, was driving a diesel fuel truck westbound on I-70 near Exit 68 in Mount Airy around 3 p.m. when, for reasons that are still unclear, the truck drifted off the left side of the road, struck the median, tipped over and then caught fire.

Costigan was declared dead at the scene.

The crash and subsequent fire closed all lanes of I-70 for several hours.

The fire was put out by 5:30 p.m., and some traffic started to get around the scene over the course of the next several hours.