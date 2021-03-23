CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Avoid confusing COVID-19 with allergies | One year later: Fairfax Co. grad's perspective | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
I-70 in Frederick Co. closed after fiery fuel truck crash

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

March 23, 2021, 3:52 PM

All lanes of Interstate 70 are shut down in both directions in Frederick County, Maryland, after a fuel truck overturned, catching fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Frederick County Fire Department said at least one person was trapped in the crash, which involved other vehicles.

The crash happened a little before 3 p.m. near the rest area by Mt. Airy.

The road is closed between Exit 68 (Mt. Airy) and Exit 62 (New Market).

