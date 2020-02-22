Midshipman found dead at Naval Academy from Frederick Co.

The Naval Academy has identified the midshipman who was found dead inside a dormitory as a 22-year-old from Walkersville, Maryland, set to graduate in just three months.

The Naval Academy has identified the midshipman who was found dead inside a dormitory as 22-year-old David Forney — a Walkersville, Maryland, native who was set to graduate in just three months.

It is as of yet unclear how Forney died, but the academy said foul play is not suspected and it does not believed that this was a suicide.

Forney was a graduate of Georgetown Prep who went on to become a leader on the Academy football team’s offensive line. He finished the 2019 season as a first team American Athletic Conference guard, part of a record-setting unit that led all of college football in rushing.

“Words cannot express our pain and sorrow,” said football coach Ken Niumatalolo in a statement. “The Navy Football Brotherhood is not a team, we are a family. We are devastated to have lost one of our brothers.”

His position coach, Ashley Ingram called Forney “the heartbeat” behind an offense that set school records in 2019.

And Ford Higgins, a team captain who lined up next to Forney at center, called it a blessing and an honor to play with him.

“He was such a great guy and even better friend,” said Higgins in a statement released by the academy. “He was universally loved on and off the field by teammates and classmates. The Forney family will be in our thoughts and prayers. I loved him dearly and I will miss him forever.”

Forney is survived by his dad, Rick, a former minor league pitcher with the Orioles, and is mother Erika, as well as two younger brothers and a sister.

