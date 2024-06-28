Celebrity athletes host Frederick Co. charity golf tournament to raise leukemia awareness

NFL player Clinton Portis is grateful that other players "just come out and support community," spreading their knowledge while supporting a worthy cause at the Annual Eapen Open Charity Golf Tournament.

In 2004, Aji Eapen’s father lost his battle to leukemia. Shortly after, he decided to start a foundation to raise money and awareness for the disease.

“He started donating charity for all the money raised at the tournament, to go towards the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, which will help leukemia patients overall,” said Aji’s son, Deven Eapen.

Now celebrating over 20 years, the event continues to grow. On Friday, the Annual Eapen Open Charity Golf Tournament in Ijamsville, Maryland, will be hosted by NFL athletes Clinton Portis, Cato June and Andre Kates. Portis became involved because of his friendship with Aji.

“Being able to give back to the community that supported so much of my career and still does has always been great,” Portis said.

He’s been involved in the charity tournament for about 10 years and helped bring in local celebrity athletes. Portis is grateful that other players “just come out and support community,” spreading their knowledge while supporting a worthy cause.

June reiterated that the sense of community really draws in supporters, say that they “look forward to it every year.”

“You’re giving back and you’re raising money, you’re having a good time, but you’re doing it with great people,” June said. “I think that’s like the biggest draw, and the reason why it’s been able to sustain for 21 years.”

Deven hopes to continue the family tradition of the fundraiser — he plays golf on his high school team at Our Lady Of Good Counsel High School.

“I love golf. I think that’s something that I would want to pursue in life and in college,” he said. “I think I can carry on this event when I’m older and keep it going.”

Organizers say they have already raised over $150,000 throughout this year for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. For more information, check out the Annual Eapen Open Charity Golf Tournament website.

WTOP’s Andrew Alsbrooks and Emily Venezky contributed to this report.

