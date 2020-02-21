Midshipman dies after being found unresponsive at US Naval Academy

The midshipman was found unresponsive in Bancroft Hall, one of the large central buildings on the academy's campus that also houses dorms. The cause of death is still being investigated but the statement from the school says foul play is not suspected.

The midshipman was found unresponsive in Bancroft Hall, one of the large central buildings on the academy’s campus that also houses dorms.

The cause of death is still being investigated but the statement from the school says foul play is not suspected. The name of the midshipman is being withheld for 24 hours after next-of-kin notification.

Students, faculty, staff and coaches were notified of the death this morning, the school said.

“The Naval Academy is supporting the midshipman’s family, friends, and loved ones during this time of grief,” Cmdr. Alana F. Garas, a spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Counseling services and support are available, the school said.

This is now the second death at the academy this month.

A sophomore at the academy, 21-year-old Duke Carrillo, collapsed during the running portion of a semiannual physical readiness test Feb. 9 and later died.

