6 injured in Frederick Co. pedestrian bridge collapse

Six people were injured Saturday when a pedestrian bridge over Catoctin Creek collapsed in Frederick County, Maryland.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Poffenberger Road in Jefferson.

At least one person was listed in serious condition at the University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Another is being evaluated for trauma in a Hagerstown hospital.

Several people had been trapped in the collapse but local media reports they were freed by bystanders.

Officials say there may have been too many people on the structure at the time.

The bridge site is just south of the Catoctin Creek Park and Nature Center.

According to the Washington Post, the people were part of a wedding celebration.

Below is a map of the area where the bridge collapsed.

