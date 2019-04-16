Police: Md. man knowingly transferred HIV to women he met online

A Frederick, Maryland, man was arrested and indicted by a grand jury this week after a nearly two-year investigation into allegations of having sex with multiple women while knowing he was HIV positive.

Randolph Smith, 34, was indicted on four counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and the known transfer of HIV.

Frederick police said Smith met the women on various dating websites and apps.

Anyone who may have had a sexual relationship with Smith around or after July 2017 is asked to email Frederick police or call 301-600-TIPS (8477).

