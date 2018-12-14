Woman shot in Frederick gas station robbery; 2 suspects sought

A woman is in the hospital after being shot during a Thursday night robbery at a gas station in Frederick, Maryland. The woman was working at the Exxon Mobil on South Jefferson Street.

The woman — who police say is in her 20s — was working at the Exxon Mobil on South Jefferson Street.

Just after 9:30 p.m., police say two men robbed the gas station convenience store.

According to officials, at some point during the robbery, one of them shot the woman in the upper body.

She ran to the CVS next door to seek help and employees there called the police.

Her injuries aren’t life-threatening.

Police believe she was the only person in the store at the time.

They’re still searching for the two suspects involved.

Below is a map of the area where the robbery and shooting happened.

The Frederick Police Department asks that anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Rebecca Skelly at 240-529-8844. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the department by voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or by email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

