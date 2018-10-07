202
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Fallen firefighters honored at…

Fallen firefighters honored at annual Md. memorial service

By Melissa Howell October 7, 2018 4:24 pm 10/07/2018 04:24pm
Share

“We must not forget that for every name recorded at this memorial, there are spouses, children, parents, siblings, other friends and loved ones, whose pain and loss continues,” said Congressman Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), who has been an advocate for firefighters and first responders.

Emmetsville, Md. — The 37th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend brought family and friends together for a memorial service in Emmitsburg to honor the 80 men and women who died in the line of duty last year and remember 23 others who died in previous years.

Among the names read Sunday were Capt. Sander Cohen of the Rockville Fire Department, Charles “Rick” Gentilcore of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and Christopher Allen Staley of the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and EMS.

“We must not forget that for every name recorded at this memorial, there are spouses, children, parents, siblings, other friends and loved ones, whose pain and loss continues,” said Congressman Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), who has been an advocate for firefighters and first responders.

Virginia Gentilcore sat among the crowd at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial service in honor of her husband, Rick Gentilcore, who died last year at his fire station in Burtonsville at 52-years-old.

“His real passion was firefighting,” said Gentilcore. “Raised in Silver Spring, he was Montgomery County through and through.”

Chief Scott Goldstein with Montgomery County Fire says Rick left an impression on everyone he met.

“Whether it was in his church community, he was always engaged in helping others,” said Goldstein.

Even as she copes with her own loss, Virginia says it’s events like this that help keep the memory of Rick and many others, alive.

“None of us want to be here but we are here and we are here together,” she said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Topics:
Local News Maryland News Montgomery County Fire and EMS national fallen firefighters memorial Rockville Fire Department sander cohen steny hoyer

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

700
Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 7-13
Scenes from Kavanaugh protests
Must see: Glenstone reopens with new 200,000-square-foot museum
Today in History: Oct. 7
Indonesia copes with humanitarian crisis
What to do in October
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin