Parts of Thurmont under boil water advisory until further notice

WASHINGTON — Parts of the town of Thurmont in Frederick County, Maryland, have been put under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Officials alerted on the advisory Tuesday night just before 10 p.m.

The boil advisory affects the following areas in Thurmont:

Eyler Road

Emmitsburg Road

North Church Street, north of Boundary Avenue

Catoctin Heights

Flanagan Road

Allen and Stull Drive

West Main Street from Route 15 to Tippin Drive

They say the advisory is due to a major water leak and that all residents in the area affected by the advisory should boil their water before drinking, cooking, making ice or preparing baby food.

Tap water should be boiled for at least one minute after the water reaches a rolling boil, they say.

