$2K reward offered for information about Frederick County 19-year-old’s death

Errigo had last been seen walking through the same neighborhood three days prior.
Maryland State Police are investigating Errigo’s death as a homicide. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,000 for any tip that leads to an arrest and charges in the case, police announced Friday.
There was no indication of violence or foul play in the area surrounding the location Errigo’s body was found, police said.
Anyone with information in the case can contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-866-756-2587.
