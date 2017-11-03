Authorities ID man, woman assaulted and fatally run over in Frederick

WASHINGTON — Authorities in Frederick, Maryland, have identified the man and woman who were assaulted and fatally run over on a street in a Frederick townhouse community early Thursday.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as Shondre Jannelle Brown Naylor, 37, and Jermaine Langley Hill Jr., 19, both of Frederick.

The sheriff’s office says 24-year-old Delajhi Joyner assaulted the pair in the roadway of Acacia Court early Thursday morning, then jumped into a Chevy Malibu and backed up over both Naylor and Hill, dragging them both for a distance. Joyner then drove car forward, running over both Naylor and Hill again.

Joyner has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Authorities say they also discovered puncture wounds on Hill’s body and that a knife blade was recovered at the scene. In a release, the sheriff’s office says they are waiting on an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Authorities arrived at Acacia Court Thursday morning after receiving a 911 call reporting a physical assault shortly after 5 a.m. Police say they believe the three arrived together at Acacia Court in the Chevy Malibu, which was registered to Naylor, around 4:30 that morning.

Investigators say they are still trying to determine how the Joyner knew the two victims and the motive for the attack.

