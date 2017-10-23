201.5
Md. man wanted by Frederick police found dead in wooded area

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim October 23, 2017 11:21 pm 10/23/2017 11:21pm
WASHINGTON — A Maryland man wanted by police has been found dead over the weekend in Frederick, Maryland, police said.

The man’s body was found lying along the wood line at a farm in the 9300 block of Liberty Road around noon Sunday by two hunters. He has been identified as Gennady Errigo, 19, of Walkersville, and, according to Maryland State Police, he was one of Frederick police’s most wanted.

Errigo’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. At this time, the cause and manner of death is not known.

The investigation is ongoing, state police said.

Those who have information about this case can contact state police at the Frederick barrack at 301-600-4150.

Below is a map of the area where Errigo’s body was found.

frederick Frederick News-Post Latest News Local News Maryland News maryland state police suspicious death
