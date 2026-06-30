Fourth of July weekend brings traffic closures in DC, Virginia

Driving in the D.C. area this Fourth of July weekend? Whether you're heading to celebrations or trying to avoid traffic, several road closures could affect your travel plans.

Driving in the D.C. area this Fourth of July weekend? Whether you’re heading to celebrations or trying to avoid traffic, several road closures could affect your travel plans.

Here’s a roundup of road closures and transit changes across the region.

DC

On Saturday, the Freedom 250 Salute to America celebration, the Barracks Row Parade, the Independence Day Parade, and the Palisades Parade will be taking place in the District.

For Salute to America the following parking restrictions and street closures are in effect:

Already in effect, the following streets be closed to vehicle traffic:

15th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Madison Drive from 15th Street to 14th Street NW

Jefferson Drive from 15th Street to 14th Street SW

On Monday, June 29, beginning at 7 p.m., the following changes will happen:

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to 6th Street will be posted as Emergency No Parking.

The eastbound curb lane of Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 6th Street will be closed to vehicle traffic.

to vehicle traffic. Independence Avenue from 15th Street to Maine Avenue SW will be closed to vehicle traffic.

On Tuesday, June 30, beginning at 8 p.m., 17th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW will be closed to vehicle traffic.

On Wednesday, July 1, beginning at 9 a.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

The westbound curb lane of Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 6th Street NW

Raoul Wallenberg Place from Maine Avenue to Independence Avenue SW

On Wednesday, July 1 starting at 8 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

15th Street from Lower Pennsylvania Avenue/E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

On Wednesday, July 1, beginning at 8 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Constitution Avenue from 18th Street to 14th Street NW

17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

G Street from 18th Street to 17th Street NW

F Street from 18th Street to 17th Street NW

New York Avenue from 18th Street to 17th Street NW

E Street from 18th Street to 17th Street NW

D Street from 18th Street to 17th Street NW

C Street from 18th Street to 17th Street NW

Virginia Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 18th Street NW

15th Street from Lower Pennsylvania Avenue/E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

On Thursday, July 2, beginning at 6 a.m. C Street from 19th Street to 18th Street NW will be marked as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic.

On Thursday, July 2, beginning at 9 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic:

E Street from 18th Street to 17th Street NW (previously closed on July 1, 2026)

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW (southbound lanes only)

On Friday, July 3, beginning at 6 a.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic:

Inbound Case Bridge ramp to 12th Street Expressway/Tunnel

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to 18th Street NW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

22nd Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue NW

21st Street from Virginia Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Henry Bacon Drive from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle NW

C Street from 21st Street to Virginia Avenue NW

19th Street from Virginia Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue SW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

On Friday, July 3, beginning at 10 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Westbound I395 exit to Maine Avenue/12th Street Expressway (All traffic will continue west on I395 to Virginia)

Maiden Lane from 12th Street to Maine Avenue SW

Southbound Potomac River Freeway split to Independence Avenue, Maine Avenue, and E Street NW (all traffic to I66 West)

Eastbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge ramp to Constitution Avenue NW

Eastbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge ramp to Independence Avenue SW

Westbound E Street Expressway split to Potomac River Freeway/Ohio Drive (all traffic to I66 West)

The Arlington Memorial Bridge

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 12th Street SW

Maine Avenue from Independence Avenue to Ohio Drive SW

14th Street Bridge Inbound, SW (ALL traffic from Virginia will remain on eastbound I-395)

14th Street Bridge (HOV) Inbound SW (ALL traffic from Virginia will remain on eastbound I-395)

23rd Street from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle

Lincoln Memorial Circle

Daniel French Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Independence Avenue SW

Ohio Drive from Independence Avenue to the Ohio Drive Bridge

Parkway Drive from Ohio Drive to Lincoln Memorial Circle NW

West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue to Ohio Drive SW

On Saturday, July 4, beginning at 4 a.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th Street to 17th Street NW

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street to 18th Street NW

23rd Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

20th Street from E Street to Virginia Avenue NW

E Street from 20th Street to 18th Street NW

19th Street from E Street to Virginia Avenue NW

18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

17th Street from H Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

D Street from 18th Street to 17th Street NW

C Street from 18th Street to 17th Street NW

15th Street from H Street to Lower Pennsylvania Avenue/E Street NW

New York Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street NW

G Street from 15th Street to 14th Street NW

F Street from 15th Street to 14th Street NW

Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street NW

E Street from 14th Street to 12th Street NW

13th Street from F Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

12th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

10th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

8th Street from E Street to D Street NW

D Street from 9th Street to 6th Street NW

7th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

6th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

C Street from 6th Street to 3rd Street NW

5th Street from E Street to Indiana Avenue NW

4th Street from E Street to Indiana Avenue NW

3rd Street from Indiana Avenue/D Street, NW to C Street, SW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to Louisiana Avenue, NW

2nd Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

C Street from 2nd Street to 1st Street NW

1st Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Louisiana Avenue from D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

New Jersey Avenue from D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Independence Avenue from 12th Street to 3rd Street, SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

4th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

7th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

9th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

C Street from 9th Street to 7th Street, SW

L’Enfant Plaza from Independence Avenue to 9th Street, SW

12th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW

C Street from 14th Street to 12th Street, SW

D Street from 14th Street to 12th Street, SW

13th Street from C Street to D Street, SW

On Saturday, July 4, beginning at 4 a.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Exit 4 from eastbound I395

Eastbound E Street Expressway ramp from southbound Potomac River Freeway to E Street NW

E Street Expressway ramp to E Street from the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street to 18th Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th Street to 17th Street NW

20th Street from E Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

Eastbound E Street from 20th Street to 18th Street NW

19th Street from E Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

17th Street from H Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 3rd Street NW

15th Street from H Street to Lower Pennsylvania Avenue/E Street NW

New York Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street NW

14th Street from F Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

3rd Street from C Street, NW to C Street, SW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to Louisiana Avenue, NW

Independence Avenue from 12th Street to Washington Avenue, SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

4th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

7th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

9th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

C Street from 9th Street to 7th Street, SW

12th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW

C Street from 14th Street to 12th Street, SW

D Street from 14th Street to 12th Street, SW

13th Street from C Street to D Street, SW

On Saturday, July 4, beginning at 4 a.m., the following streets will be closed to “thru” traffic and restricted to “local vehicles” only. If a motorist has a reason to enter these streets (resident, parking garage, delivery, etc.), the vehicle will be allowed access to these streets:

G Street from 15th Street to 14th Street NW

F Street from 15th Street to 14th Street NW

Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street NW

E Street from 14th Street to 12th Street NW

13th Street from F Street to E Street NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

8th Street from E Street to D Street NW

D Street from 9th Street to 6th Street NW

7th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Indiana Avenue from 7th Street to 3rd Street NW

C Street from 6th Street to 3rd Street NW

5th Street from E Street to Indiana Avenue NW

4th Street from E Street to Indiana Avenue NW

3rd Street from Indiana Avenue/D Street, NW to C Street, SW

2nd Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

C Street from 2nd Street to 1st Street NW

1st Street from D Street to Louisiana Avenue, NW

Louisiana Avenue from D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

New Jersey Avenue from D Street to Louisiana Avenue, NW

D Street from 12th Street to 6th Street, SW

Virginia Avenue from 7th Street to 2nd Street, SW

7th Street from C Street to I Street, SW

School Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, SW

E Street from 7th Street to 2nd Street, SW

Maryland Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street, SW

6 Street from C Street to I Street, SW

4th Street from C Street to I Street, SW

3rd Street from C Street to E Street, SW

C Street from 6th Street to 2nd Street, SW

D Street from 4th Street to 2nd Street, SW

2nd Street from Washington Avenue to E Street, SW

G Street from 7th Street to 4th Street, SW

L’Enfant Plaza from Independence Avenue to 9th Street, SW

Drivers should also expect heavy traffic and delays around other Fourth of July events across the District.

The Washington Nationals will host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park on Saturday starting at 11:05 a.m.

The Palisades Citizens Association will host its annual Palisades Parade at 11 a.m. on July 4.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the Palisades Parade from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

MacArthur Boulevard from Whitehaven Parkway to Arizona Avenue, NW

Edmunds from MacArthur Blvd to Sherier Place, NW

Whitehaven Parkway from MacArthur Boulevard to Foxhall Road NW

The following streets will be closed for the Palisades Parade from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

MacArthur Boulevard from Whitehaven Parkway to Arizona Avenue, NW

Edmunds Place from Sherier Place to MacArthur Boulevard, NW

Sherier Place from Edmunds Place to Dana Place, NW

The Barracks Row Parade will begin at 10 a.m.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the Barracks Row Parade from 8 a.m. to noon:

8th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Virginia Avenue, SE

D Street from 7th Street to 8th Street, SE

The following streets will be closed for the Barracks Row Parade from 8 a.m. to noon:

8th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Virginia Avenue, SE

D Street from 7th Street to 8th Street, SE

E Street from 7th Street to 9th Street, SE

G Street from 7th Street to 9th Street, SE

I Street from 7th Street to 9th Street, SE

Virginia

The Arlington County Police Department, Virginia State Police, United States Park Police and the Virginia Department of Transportation will close multiple roadways on Saturday for Fourth of July events.

Memorial Bridge, Memorial Circle and Theodore Roosevelt Bridge will be closed for the fireworks display.

From 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 4 to 1 a.m. on July 5, I-395 Southbound Exit Ramp 10B and Northbound Exit Ramp 10C to Northbound GW Parkway will be closed.

From 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 4 to 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 5, Northbound GW Parkway/Memorial Circle from I-395 Northbound Ramp to Theodore Roosevelt Island will be closed.

From 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, to 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 5, the following roads will be closed:

Marshall Drive, from Route 110 to N. Meade Street

N. Meade Street, from Marshall Drive to N. Fairfax Drive (access to the Ft. Myer Heights neighborhood will be from the Rhodes Street Bridge — local traffic only)

Rt. 50 Eastbound ramp to N. Ft. Myer Drive/N. Lynn Street

Rt. 50 Westbound ramp to N. Rt. 50 Eastbound ramp to N. Meade Street

Eastbound ramp from N. Meade Street to Rt. 50 Eastbound

N. Rhodes Street Southbound at 14th Street N. Closed (Local traffic only — No traffic to Meade Street)

Arlington Boulevard Service Road Eastbound at N. Nash Street (Local access to Rosslyn Heights North Condominium ONLY)

14th Street N. Eastbound at N. Nash Street (Residents/Local access only)

Rt. 50 Eastbound exit ramp to service road and N. Rolfe Street

From 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, to 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 5, the following roads will be closed:

Eastbound N. Fairfax Drive, from N. Pierce Street to N. Fort Myer Drive

Long Bridge Drive, Boundary Channel to 6th Street S.

From 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, to 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 5, Eastbound Arlington Boulevard, N. Pershing Drive to Theodore Roosevelt Bridge will be closed.

From 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 4 to 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 5, the following roads will be closed:

Ft. Myer Drive southbound (ramps and tunnel access closed) at Wilson Boulevard

Eastbound I-66 from Fairfax Drive to Theodore Roosevelt Bridge and all associated ramps to I-66

Fort Myer Drive, between 19th Street N. and Arlington Boulevard

From 11:35 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, to 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 5, I-395 Southbound Lanes of the 14th Street Bridge will be closed during the fireworks presentation.

The Air Force Memorial is closed on Saturday, July 4.

Street parking in these areas above will be restricted as well.

Metro

WMATA announced its service plans for July 4, saying fares will be free systemwide from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. The agency also plans to increase Metrorail service starting at 5 p.m. to accommodate larger crowds.

“Enhanced security, including fencing around most of the National Mall, airport-style checkpoints, and road closures, may make the area feel more restricted than usual, so customers should make a plan ahead of travel,” the agency said.

Additional information and bus schedules can be found on Metro’s website.

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