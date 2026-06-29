Celebrating July 4th in DC? Officials say even experienced locals need a plan

Even if you think you’re a veteran of the massive Independence Day celebration, local and federal officials are warning that it's bigger this year, and that celebrants need to check all event details and make a plan.

Celebrating the Fourth of July on the National Mall? Even if you think you’re a veteran of the massive Independence Day celebration, local and federal officials are warning that it’s bigger this year, and that celebrants need to check all event details and make a plan.

“I’ve never seen it look like this on the mall, but I’ve also never been alive for the 250th anniversary,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a briefing with several District and federal agencies. “It is different, and I think everybody should expect it to look different,” she said.

Bowser was answering a question about the National Guard presence on the Mall, but there are also more barriers and fewer entry points for fireworks viewing than in previous years.

“If you’re going downtown and you’ve done this before, don’t assume you know what it’s going to look like,” said Clint Osborn, the director of the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency. “Check our website, make sure you’re extra prepared, make sure you don’t bring items down that you can’t take into any of the secured zones where you might go to watch the fireworks.”

The security “magnetometers” are opening at 1 p.m. on Saturday as part of the increased security measures.

Those arriving on the National Mall are encouraged to arrive early and be patient during the security screenings, as lines can be long.

“The largest display of fireworks our city has ever seen,” D.C. Interim Police Chief Jeffery Carroll said, will also keep July 4th celebrants up late.

The fireworks show is not expected to begin until around 10:30 p.m. or 11 p.m., officials said.

Afterward, people are encouraged to head home on the Metro. The system will be open until 2 a.m., as it usually is Saturday nights, and the rides home will be free.

“We are going fare free after 5 p.m. to really make sure people can not only enjoy the festivities all over the region as a community, but also make sure from a safety point of view we can get people going through,” Randy Clarke, Metro’s general manager, said.

Metro will also add service and trains.

Even people who are not heading to the Mall are being asked to make a fireworks plan, especially those who live near Anacostia Park.

“We especially want to give residents in that area a heads up about the event, as these fireworks are large and the park is near these residential areas,” U.S. Park Police Chief Scott Brecht said.

The National Park Service will be firing off fireworks at the park at the same time as the Mall fireworks.

The western section of Anacostia Park at Poplar Point will be closed for fireworks staging, and people spending the day and evening in the eastern parts of the park will find access control points and security screenings. Some streets will also be closed.

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