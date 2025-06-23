Could tensions with Iran impact DC’s Fourth of July celebration?

In D.C., a heightened alert is expected as thousands are expected to come to the National Mall for the annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration.

The recent airstrikes on Iran and the Middle Eastern country’s response to them have put many major cities in the nation on high alert, including the District.

“We are the nation’s capital, and we stand at a heightened state of awareness,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

The increased tensions between Tehran and the White House, with the U.S. getting involved with the conflict between Israel and Iran, have raised concerns about possible attacks here.

In D.C., a heightened alert is expected as thousands are expected to come to the National Mall for the annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration.

In a post on X, the Metropolitan Police Department said it is “actively coordinating with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to share information and monitor intelligence in order to help safeguard residents, businesses, and visitors.”

“I think we will plan for the same wonderful display on the nation’s birthday,” Bowser said.

What’s happening across the globe will, however, be a part of the conversation as federal and local agencies prepare for this year’s celebration. Right now, the mayor said there are no specific threats toward the District.

“MPD and others will brief out later about specifics related to how we need to prepare in road closures, and we will know more, of course, then about the weather that day and any specific intelligence related to global events,” Bowser said.

She said it will also be a moment of reflection as the nation prepares for its 250th anniversary next year.

“I think it’s an important event that will allow everybody, including the current administration, to think about how things will go for the 250th anniversary,” Bowser said.

