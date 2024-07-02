How to get the best phone photos of those Fourth of July fireworks

Looking to post pictures and videos of your own fireworks display on Instagram or Facebook? Here are some tips on how to best capture the moment using your phone.

First off, don’t trust those shaky hands as the explosions and bright lights fill the sky — instead get a stable tripod so those distant fireworks don’t come out blurry.

You should also turn the flash off — those fireworks will burn bright enough.

Verizon advises to also take live photos or bursts if you have an iPhone. Live photos will give you the best chance to catch the fireworks’ peak.

Switch your phone camera into night mode. Or you can use the manual settings available on your device to experiment with how to get the best fireworks shots.

For longer fireworks displays, such as the one on the National Mall, test out making a time-lapse video for a kaleidoscope of colors and explosions.

If you want other interesting photos or videos, try getting a slow motion shot of some of those loud bangs.

You can also check out other camera apps that let you play with your camera’s apertures and ISO settings

ISO is a camera setting that will brighten or darken a photo. Aperture is defined as the opening in a lens where light passes to enter the camera.

Another thing to consider when taking photos of fireworks is shutter speed, which is how long the camera’s shutter remains open.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

