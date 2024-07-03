Here’s what it’s like to launch DC’s iconic fireworks

Chris Santore’s company, Garden State Fireworks, puts on hundreds of displays every year, but nothing comes close to what happens in D.C. for the Fourth of July.
“It’s definitely the Super Bowl of fireworks,” said Santore. “This is the one that we most look forward to all year long.”
The show, which is just over 17 minutes long, includes about $280,000 worth of fireworks.
Several hundred mortars are lined up on both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
They are locked and loaded and ready to go.
“It’s a big jumble of emotions,” Santore explained. “There’s butterflies, there’s nerves, there’s goose bumps, there’s pride and there’s excitement.”
The display is controlled by computers, but Santore is still the person who presses the “launch” button.
Even though his company has put on the iconic D.C. July Fourth fireworks show for 11 years in a row now, Santore said it is still a rush, celebrating the nation’s birthday in the nation’s capital.
“There’s a big deep breath seconds before that first shell launches, and then we’re in and we’re rolling and it’s time to focus on having a perfect show,” said Santore.
The display begins Thursday at 9:09 p.m.
